Nawaz to get bail before landing in Pakistan: Sana

LAHORE: Former interior minister and PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has said the country would have defaulted if “the regime of sedition” had not been ended.

Addressing a press conference at the PMLN Model Town office on Tuesday, Sana said the party’s legal team had prepared Nawaz Sharif’s security bond. He will get bail before coming to Pakistan and appear before the relevant court later. The PMLN is ready to welcome the former prime minister and its supremo on October 21. “The whole nation is waiting to welcome Nawaz Sharif. He will get bail before coming to Pakistan and appear in court later.”

Answering a question that the PPP was criticising the PMLN, he said: “If the PPP doesn’t speak against us, how will it attract our vote towards it?”

He said Nawaz Sharif made the nation a nuclear power. “In 2013, the country was facing terrorism and load-shedding and we were picking up bodies of hundreds of martyrs every day.” Negative things were said even then, but the nation expressed confidence in Nawaz Sharif and gave him the mandate after which Pakistan came on the track of prosperity and development.

“Unfortunately, due to the decisions of Baba Rehmate, Pakistan is in crisis today. Nawaz Sharif is coming to Pakistan on October 21 to give hope to the nation and people from all over Pakistan will reach Lahore to listen to his historic speech directly. Nawaz Sharif will announce the party narrative and policy.”

Criticising PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Sana said: “He is in jail because of his deeds. We did not file a case against anyone. Pakistan’s defence was attacked on May 9 and this is the crime committed by him. Those who attacked the defence of Pakistan cannot be forgiven. The rest who want to contest elections should fight through vote, we do not wish to lock anyone in jail. I do not think there should be any leniency in punishment for those involved in the events of May 9.” The senior PMLN leader said that during his meeting with the chief election commissioner, he demanded elections as soon as possible. “Our voter is with us, they were with us even in the worst times,” he claimed and said the whole nation witnessed how Shehbaz Sharif saved the country and now Nawaz Sharif would not only bring hope to the nation but also bring it out of economic difficulties.

To a question about any deal with the establishment, he said: “This impression is baseless that we have made any settlement with the establishment. The statements like ‘I will not spare anyone and give NRO to anyone’ have sunk the country. No one will forget what they did to our party’s Quaid.”

He said the nation knew what the IMF did to Pakistan. This time, there is no plan B and Nawaz Sharif will definitely come back on October 21.

Later, a meeting in connection with preparations for the welcome ceremony of Nawaz Sharif was held under the chair of Rana Sanaullah. All former MNAs, MPs and organizational officials from Lahore attended the meeting.

“October 21 will be the day of Pakistan’s prosperity, development and freedom,” Sana said while addressing the meeting and added that people were linking the return of Nawaz Sharif to good days.

He said the people of Pakistan would express their love for Nawaz Sharif and make him the prime minister again.