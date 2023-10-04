BISE Peshawar declares inter exam results

PESHAWAR: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Peshawar, on Tuesday declared the annual results of intermediate examination 2023.

The results were declared at a ceremony arranged on the premises of the BISE Peshawar.Caretaker Minister for Education Dr Muhammad Qasim Jan, BISEP Chairman Prof Nasrullah Yousafzai and senior officials of the Education Department and the board attended the ceremony.

The parents of the position holder students attended the ceremony as well.

Kaneez Khudaija Ahmed, a student of the pre-medical group of the Jinnah College for Women, University of Peshawar, clinched the overall top position in the board. She bagged 1064 out of 1100 marks.

Khadija Azmat Khan, a student of Forward Girls College Hayatabad, Peshawar, got 1060 marks and secured second position in the overall result of the examination.Muhammad Hassanat Khan, a student of the Islamia College, Peshawar, got third position with 1057 marks.

All the top three position holders were from the pre-medical group.The pre-engineering group was topped by Muhammad Amjad, a student of Islamia College, Peshawar, with 1032 marks followed by Maaz bin Aamir, a student of Hadaf College for Boys, Ring Road, Achini Chowk Peshawar, with 1031 marks.

Beenish Guluna, a student of Peshawar Model Degree College (Women) Dilzak Road, Peshawar, took the third position in the list of position holders with 1028 marks.

The students of Jinnah College for Women University of Peshawar achieved the top three positions in the humanities group.Anum Arif stood first with 1011 marks. Abna Yaqub and Tayyaba Ikram shared the second position with 989 marks.

Manahil Farooq achieved third slot with 987 marks.A total of 58,661 candidates appeared in the Part-II of the intermediate examination out of which 53,055 were declared passed. The pass percentage stood at 90.4, according to the result gazette.