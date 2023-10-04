Rs40m collected in Haripur: official

PESHAWAR: The Excise and Taxation Department in Haripur collected Rs40 million in the first quarters of the financial year 2020/24, and stood first in the eighth districts of Hazara

Division.

“We have received Rs15 million in September alone and a total of Rs40 million during the first quarters of the ongoing financial year,” Waheedur Rehman, the assistant director of Excise and Taxation Department Haripur, said.

He said that money was received under different heads of vehicle registration, token fee, provincial property tax, property tax, excise and revenue tax, hotel beds tax and other levies and duties.“Our high-ups have set a target of Rs48 million and we could receive Rs40 million and stand first in districts of Hazara division,” Rehman said.