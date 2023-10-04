Two brothers stabbed to death over land dispute

WANA: Two brothers were stabbed to death over a land dispute in Chag Bospa area in the limits of Tiarza Police Station in Upper South Waziristan tribal district.

According to the police, two relatives from Nazarkhel, a sub-branch of the Mehsud tribe, had a dispute over the piece of land. During the scuffle, two brothers Rahmanullah and Islamuddin, sons of Hakim Khan Mehsud, were killed in broad daylight.

It was learnt that the slain brothers were the only breadwinners for their family and now women and children were left in their house. The accused could not be arrested due to the lack of access to the area. The police lodged the first information report on the complaint of the relatives of the slain persons.