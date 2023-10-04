RUDA to set up new fruit, vegetable market

LAHORE:Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) is establishing a state-of-the-art new fruit and vegetable market in the provincial capital. In this regard, a stakeholders meeting was held between RUDA and Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) and Agriculture Department. A large number of people from fruit and sabzi mandi, market committee association, PAMRA officials attended the gathering. RUDA CEO Imran Amin said that as per the directives of the Punjab government, a modern Sabzi Mandi on the premises of Ravi Urban Development Authority can play a pivotal role in addressing the increasing demand for fresh produce, improving the livelihoods of farmers and traders, regulating prices and quality, reducing food wastage, creating jobs, promoting sustainability, and enhancing food security and quality of life in City. It was an essential infrastructure investment for the City's growth and development, he added. Special Secretary Agriculture Kalsoom Hai also addressed the reservations and concerns expressed by the stakeholders of the market, assuring full support for the development and benefit of the stakeholders. New market will be established in accordance with the expectations of all the stakeholders, she added.

She assured of all support to new modern market, adding a facilitation centre, research centre, seed distribution centre, modern storage facility along with the control room will be very unique delineations. Special Secretary Agriculture said the project reflected government’s commitment to the stakeholders in providing a new market as per their aspirations. RUDA CEO Imran Amin, COO Mansoor Janjua, Special Secretary Agriculture Kalsoom Hai, Shahzad Cheema, ED Commercial Kashif Qureshi, Director Sales Shahryar Rana along with senior officials of RUDA and Sabzi mandi stakeholders participated.