Minister orders FDE to adjust differently-abled employees

Islamabad:Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has ordered FDE to accommodate all its disabled employees and adjust them against permanent positions.
In a statement on Monday, he said that we need to make sure that we cater to every strata of the society. He directed the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to ensure that all current disabled employees are adjusted and further seats are created to accommodate more disabled candidates. Madad was briefed that 50 new seats will be created only for disabled people from grade 1-15. Meanwhile, the minister said that it is a positive step and that such steps ensure that all members of the society are catered for. He highlighted the importance of taking care of disadvantaged strata of society. He said that as an Islamic state, it is our responsibility to ensure that everybody gets an equal opportunity.
