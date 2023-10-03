HEC announces Commonwealth scholarships for masters, PhDs

Islamabad:The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Commonwealth Scholarships for Masters and Ph.D for the years 2023-24.According to HEC, out of total 56 scholarships, 26 nominations are available for Masters and 30 nominations are available for Ph.D.

The CSC portal is open for applications up till October 17, 2023. It is worth mentioning here that the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK (CSC) provides the UK government’s Commonwealth scholarship scheme led by international development objectives. Since 1960, the CSC has funded over 30,000 individuals to study in the UK and gain skills, acquire knowledge and build networks to tackle global development challenges.

As per eligibility criteria, to apply for these scholarships, a candidate must meet HEC eligibility in addition to CSC requirements mentioned below. Be a Pakistani/AJ&K national and permanent resident of Pakistan /AJ&K. Dual nationals are not eligible.

For master scholarship, an applicant must hold a first division in 16 years Bachelors/master’s degree in the relevant field of study, while for PhD scholarship, an applicant must hold a first division in 17/18 years Masters/MS/MPhil degree in the relevant field of study. Similarly, candidate must not have Second/Third division in the terminal/last degree.

Result-awaiting candidates are eligible to apply. All applicants are required to provide HAT test score. Applicant must have obtained a minimum score of 60 out of 100 in HAT test. Those applicants who have taken HAT test on or after January 01, 2022 may upload the test result on HEC portal for consideration and enter their score while filling online HEC application.

Without providing minimum HAT test score (60 out of 100), applications will not be considered for further process. Those interested applicants who are yet to take HAT test, may register for the same by visiting https://etc.hec.gov.pk/ ETC is accepting applications for HAT test. Merit shall be strictly based on HAT score. (HEC reserves the right to modify the merit criteria).

Applicants are required to submit online applications at the Commonwealth and HEC portals. Apply online at HEC website: https://schola­rships.hec.gov.pk/#/auth/login. After registering and filling your profile, please select "Learning Opportunities Abroad". After submission of the application, get its printed copy to be signed by applicant. HEC online application portal shall close on October 17, 2023 (04.00 PM Pakistan Time). Before applying, kindly update your HEC profile with latest email/cell number & updated information.

You are advised to complete and submit your application as soon as possible, as the online application system will be very busy in the days leading up to the application deadline. Application without submitting both Commonwealth Application form and online HEC form will not be entertained in any case (submitted applications must also be complete in all aspects)Keep a copy of your HEC online application and Commonwealth online application after successful submission to relevant portals. Hardcopies of HEC application form (along with relevant academic documents viz. transcripts, equivalence for foreign degree, statement of purpose, research plan/proposal, copies of CNIC, Domicile) & submitted Commonwealth scholarship forms (proof of minimum 02 references & placement letter) may be kept saved for applicant’s own record.

HEC endorses equal opportunity; females are encouraged to apply. The female Nomination ratio shall be minimum 45%. HEC online portal shall close as per the deadline, thereafter, no candidate may be able to apply. Also, incomplete applications (not submitted/saved) will NOT be accepted. Please note that HEC has only a facilitation role in the nomination process, as the final selection will be made by the donor country. Further, HEC will have no financial liability regarding this scholarship.

In case of submitting false information at any stage, HEC reserves the right to cancel and debar applicants for all future scholarships. It is the sole responsibility of applicants to ensure that they apply on both Commonwealth and HEC portal before the deadline of the deadline of October 17, 2023? For further information the desired candidates are encouraged to visit HEC Website https://sch­olar­ships.hec.gov.pk