Ghora Chowk Flyover progress reviewed

LAHORE:Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) CEO Imran Amin chaired a meeting to examine the progress of the Ghora Chowk Flyover on Monday.

Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab Riaz Hussain provided a comprehensive briefing on the progress of the project. The Director Business Development CBD Punjab Ali Waqar Shah, Director Marketing CBD Punjab Waseem Siddiq, Director Architecture CBD Punjab, Sameer Aftab, Director Construction CBD Punjab Asif Babar, along with officials from Nespak and NLC attended the meeting.

CBD Punjab CEO stressed the importance of adhering to the vision and directives of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi to ensure the timely completion of the project. While addressing the meeting he said, "We are fully committed to completing the project in the stipulated time.