PMA for probe into use of eye injection

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has called for stricter regulations on the sterilisation and dispensing of Avastin injections in Pakistan.

A meeting presided over by PMA President Dr Hameedullah Kakar, was held here Monday. Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, Secretary General PMA, Dr Izhar Ahmed Chaudhry, President-elect PMA, Dr Salma Aslam Kundi, Immediate Past President PMA, Dr Shahid Shamim, Treasurer PMA, Dr Vasdev, Joint Secretary PMA, Dr Aleem Nawaz, Joint Secretary, Dr Ameer, Editor Medical Gazette, Dr Shahid Sami, Chairman Editorial Board-JPMA and other senior members of the Association were also present.

They expressed their concern over the recent issue of Avastin injection in the country. It has come to our attention that there have been cases of infections and other adverse reactions among patients who have received Avastin injections that were not properly sterilised or dispensed, they said. The PMA demanded the authorities conduct a transparent and comprehensive inquiry into the matter. We believe it is crucial to identify the root cause of the problem in order to prevent such incidents in the future.