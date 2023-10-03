CITY PULSE

 
Tuesday October 03, 2023
October 03, 2023

Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ until October 8, bringing together seven international and 27 national theatre groups, with 45 shows, interactive workshops and talks. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.