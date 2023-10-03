Only Maulana Fazl has objection over polls in January: Gilani

MULTAN: Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani has said no political party except for Maulana Fazlur Rehman has objected over holding general election in January.

Talking to the media here on Monday, he said if any political party had any objections, it could contact the Election Commission of Pakistan. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader said his recognition in politics of the country was his being scion of a political family and his efforts for promotion of education in the country.

He said the Gilani family established a chain of schools and colleges in the public sector in Multan and always addressed people’s problems.

He said the Gilani Law College was named after him where law postgraduate education is being imparted. He said his forefathers promoted teachings of Islam in the Subcontinent. When Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdo an visited Multan, he laid the foundation stone of a hospital. They are also spiritually related to shrines. He said that they would provide more job opportunities to the youth in the region.

Yusuf Raza Gilani said his party PPP played a fundamental role in education promotion in the country. He said the PPP adopted the best measures on education and health in the country.

The party negotiated with the Taliban for peace. When he became the prime minister, the country was facing the biggest challenge of terrorism. When the USSR attacked Kabul, then millions of Afghan migrants came to Pakistan.

However, he added, these refugees should be sent back to their countries. As many as 3.5 million refugees from Afghanistan were still living in Pakistan, he added.

He said the PPP government introduced the National Action Plan and all political parties unanimously supported it. He said the PPP government made genuine efforts to curb terrorism, as it is committed against terrorism and extremism.

Gilani said Nawaz Sharif was a politician, who should come back to country and play his role. Gilani said the current wave of terrorism was a result of the previous government’s policies.

To a question, ex-premier said rallies were held by the PTI in the name of cipher narrative, but the party chairman breached the state secrets. A vote of no-confidence was tabled against Imran Khan, but he sent a summary to President Arif Alvi for dissolution of the assembly, which was an extra-constitutional step.