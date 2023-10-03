Saudi aviation authority asks PIA to ensure timetable

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation has warned the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other airlines about flight delays, Geo News reported.

It issued warning letters to 26 airlines and said that if they do not improve their performance, their slots will be reduced. It asked the PIA to ensure the timely arrival and departure of its flights or face fines. According to sources, the PIA flight operation to Saudi Arabia is badly affected and flights are delayed for several hours due to damaged aircraft.