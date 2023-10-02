Gang involved in 328 unlawful kidney transplants held: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday apprised that Lahore Police apprehended the gang including its leader involved in doing 328 unlawful kidney operations.

Addressing a press conference at CM’s office, he announced that the team arresting the gang would be awarded Rs500,000. He further informed that Doctor Fawad Mukhtar and all persons of his gang have been apprehended.Doctor Fawad Mukhtar by unlawfully stealing, duping and grabbing money extracted 328 people’’s kidneys and performed transplant.

The CM said the assistant of Dr Fawad gang doing operations was basically a motor mechanic and the same motor mechanic used to perform duties of administering anaesthesia to the people. He added the gang was more active in Lahore, Taxila and Azad Kashmir and used to perform kidney operations at homes instead of operation theaters.

Rs 3 million used to be extorted from Pakistani patients while Rs10 million used to be extorted from the patients coming from abroad.Naqvi apprised that the accused has confessed to perform 328 operations and this number could exceed as well. Money was extorted from a patient in Jinnah Hospital and later by committing fraud his kidney was extracted.