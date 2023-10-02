Punjab S&GAD bought Rs500m new vehicles since 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) report has revealed that it has spent Rs500 million on purchase of new vehicles since 2021.

According to the report, the S&GAD purchased 60 Corolla (Altis Grande) vehicles with over Rs300 million for the provincial cabinet in 2021-22. Also, in 2022-2023, three Toyota Fortuner, four Toyota Double Cabin and 19 Corolla 1800cc (Altis Grande) new vehicles were purchased with over Rs200 million.

In a report, sent in response to a request made under the Access to Information Act, 2013, the motor transport wing of the S&GAD said that no new vehicle was purchased for the cabinet members in 2018. The department had vehicles of 2009 and 2014 model to provide to the cabinet members at that time. Some of those vehicles were exchanged with the departments to provide 2017 and 2018 model vehicles to the cabinet members, added the report.

The S&GAD said that no new vehicle was purchased during the current caretaker government. The motor transport wing of the S&GAD used to procure vehicles for various government departments in the past. However, after the Punjab Procurement Authority Act 2009 came into effect in 2014, the purchase of all items, including vehicles, was assigned to the administrative departments.