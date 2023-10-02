Up to 1,229 healthcare establishments registered

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission has completed registration and geo-tagging of several healthcare establishments.

“In the past 15 days, the commission has registered 1,229 healthcare establishments,” said an official, adding the registration and tagging process has made substantial progress in Peshawar district and will be extended to other districts of the province.

He said the commission continued activities to ensure quality healthcare services for the public. During this week the commission conducted a three-day training for 24 staff members in Minimum Service Delivery Standards.

The official said the initiative was aimed at equipping hospital staff with the necessary knowledge and skills in line with the standards set forth by the commission for grant of licence.The commission granted full licence to five hospitals and provisional licence to eight others. Hospitals are assessed for full licence at the expiry of provisional licence.

To improve healthcare quality, the commission conducted assessment of four hospitals — Naseer Teaching Hospital Peshawar; Shahina Jamil Hospital, Abbottabad; Shahab Orthopedic and General Hospital, Peshawar; and Peshawar Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital, Peshawar.The assessment is integral part of the process of ensuring that the healthcare facilities meet the standards set by the commission.