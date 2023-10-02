134 more students identified in MDCAT scandal

PESHAWAR: Authorities have identified another 134 students for allegedly being part of the Bluetooth scandal in the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test held on September 10. It was learnt that the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency identified the students using Bluetooth devices for cheating.

As many as 219 students were already identified and booked for cheating through Bluetooth devices in the exam. There were reports that hundreds of students were provided these devices by a mafia against huge money.

Apart from the main character of the mafia, Zafar Khattak, and his brother from Karak, Fahad from Peshawar, Arshad from Mardan, Fazal Wahab and Amin Ullah from North Waziristan, Fazal Subhan from Dargai were arrested by the police later. The police said the members of the network are educated and were in contact with students and their parents across the province.

A Joint Investigation Team has submitted a report in the mega scam as well. The government recently announced that the exam would be conducted afresh.