Increasing trend in prices of vegetables, fruits continues

LAHORE:An increasing trend in prices of most of vegetables and fruits was observed and flouting of official rate list by the shopkeepers also continued as sellers refused to sell their items on official rates.

The price of chicken increased by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs337-350 per kg, sold at Rs370-420 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs525 per kg, and sold Rs545-1000 per kg.

The price of potato sugar free A-grade was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs77-83 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-Grade by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs70-75 per kg, C-grade at Rs60-65 per kg, mixed sold at Rs80-100 per kg. The price of onion A-grade further gained Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs130 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, and C-grade by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, mixed sold at sold at Rs100 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade increased by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs85-90 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg, B-grade by Rs5 per kg, at Rs75-80 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, and C-grade by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs65-70 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. The price of garlic local was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs300-310 per kg, sold at Rs380-400 per kg, and garlic harnai fixed at Rs450-470 sold at Rs500-600 per kg. The price of Ginger China was gained by Rs55 per kg, fixed at Rs1155-1175 per kg, Ginger Thai further increased by Rs110 per kg, fixed at Rs1140-1160 per kg, both sold at Rs1600 per kg, Garlic Indonesia unchanged at Rs920-940 per kg, sold Rs1200 per kg. Cucumber Farm reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs120-150 per kg. Biter gourd was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs160-180 per kg. The price Spinach farm unchanged at Rs60-64 sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

Zucchini local reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs200-220 per kg. The price of lemon China reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs125-130 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Lufa price was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs90-100 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg, Ladyfinger price gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg.

Pumpkin was unchanged at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs120-150 per kg. Sweet pumpkin unchanged at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Green chili price A-grade further increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs180-185 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Capsicum price was gained by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg. Price of cauliflower was unchanged at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg, cabbage gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold Rs180-200 per kg.

Carrot Chinese unchanged at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg, carrot local fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Arum was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg. Turnip was unchanged at Rs125-130 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) gained by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs230-24 per kg, sold at Rs300-350 per kg. Pea price was further gained by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs320-330 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs300-400 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs30 per bundle. Beans sold at Rs500 per kg. The price of different variety of apples fixed at Rs95-200 per kg, sold at Rs120-300 per kg. The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs130-135 per dozen, sold at Rs160-180 per dozen, and B-category gained by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs90-95 per dozen, sold at Rs130-150 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs65-70 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen.

Dates Irani unchanged at Rs530-550 per kg, sold at Rs800 to 1200 per kg. Papaya reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed was at Rs235-245 per kg, sold at Rs280-320 per kg.