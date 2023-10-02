Former US president Jimmy Carter turns 99

WASHINGTON: Jimmy Carter, the longest-living US president, turned 99 on Sunday, defying the odds seven months after entering hospice care to notch another birthday.

World leaders, celebrities and everyday people sent wishes to the almost-centenarian, while the White House displayed a giant wooden cake on its lawn with 39 candles for the 39th president.

“I admire you because you have such incredible integrity, character and determination,” US President Joe Biden said in a video message posted on X, formerly Twitter. “God love you, happy birthday pal.”

Carter, who already beat brain cancer in his 90s, was thought to be on his last legs in February when his nonprofit foundation, the Carter Center, announced he would spend his “remaining time” at home with his family in the small town of Plains, Georgia in hospice care.