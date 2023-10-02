International digital arts festival to start from 12th

LAHORE: In a unique initiative to celebrate the emerging digital arts culture of Pakistan, the city of Lahore is thrilled to host a ‘Four-day Digital Arts Festival’ from October 12 to 15, 2023.

The festival is a communal space of exploration where artists, designers, scientists, enthusiasts, and experts from 14 nations converge to examine and appreciate the multi-faceted realm of digital creativity.

The festival venues are Aangun-Centre for Learning and Culture, Beaconhouse National University, Daftarkhwan Downtown, HAAM Gallery, Institute of Art and Culture, Lahore Museum, National College of Arts, Numaish Gah and The Colony.

The festival, organised by Lahore Digital Arts Festival, implemented by The Little Art, and co-curated by Najam-ul-Assar and Sarah Rajper, aims to explore the dynamic intersection of art and technology, with an ambition to honour and expand the dialogues around art accessibility in Pakistan and South Asia. ‘This is our biggest festival yet, with this we hope that we inspire next generation of digital artists to continue working on their ideas and not be afraid about the market acceptance of their works’ said co-curator, Najam-ul-Assar.

“The festival is not just a celebration; it’s a thoughtful inquiry and collective contemplation into the boundless possibilities of art and technology collaborations that transcend geographical limits, and we are celebrating these possibilities in Lahore,’ said the Festival Director, Shoaib Iqbal.

This year, the Festival is supported by EUNIC (EU National Institutes for Culture) Cluster Fund, to produce an ambitious programme, including a research report, and an international conference. The project is also supported by EUNIC Cluster-Pakistan members, including Austria, France and Alliance Française, Germany and Annemarie Shimmel Haus, Italy and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), the Czech Republic, as well as the Delegation of the European Union in Pakistan.

