Naqvi visits Chinese consulate on national day

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday congratulated the Acting Chinese Consul General, Cao Ke, on the National Day of the People’s Republic of China.
Naqvi met the acting Chinese consul general at the Chinese consulate here. Information Minister Amir Mir and chief secretary jointly cut the cake.
Naqvi presented a bouquet and traditional sweets to the acting consul general. Ke thanked the chief minister for visiting the consulate on the national day.
The chief minister said the National Day of People’s Republic of China was celebrated with zeal and fervour across Punjab, including Lahore, and portraits and banners were displayed at the main roads to express complete solidarity with China.
Ke said the Pakistan-China relations were promoted further under the able leadership of CM Naqvi.
Zia and her bitter rival, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, dominated the politics of the country for over four decades
24-year-old is leading Pakistan’s spin attack that has come under severe criticism for not taking wickets in middle...
Normalising relations with Zionist regime is reactionary, regressive move by any govt in Islamic world, Raisi says
“I watched the main water tank, the plastic tanks melt away,” resident told public broadcaster ABC
Seral said that it was not yet final and could contain names of some of the victims who had already been found
It marks the first time in about 30 years that the international body has gained access to the region