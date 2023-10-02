Naqvi visits Chinese consulate on national day

This picture released on October 1, 2023 shows Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi among others cutting a cake on the National Day of the People’s Republic of China. — X/@MohsinnaqviC42

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday congratulated the Acting Chinese Consul General, Cao Ke, on the National Day of the People’s Republic of China.

Naqvi met the acting Chinese consul general at the Chinese consulate here. Information Minister Amir Mir and chief secretary jointly cut the cake.

Naqvi presented a bouquet and traditional sweets to the acting consul general. Ke thanked the chief minister for visiting the consulate on the national day.

The chief minister said the National Day of People’s Republic of China was celebrated with zeal and fervour across Punjab, including Lahore, and portraits and banners were displayed at the main roads to express complete solidarity with China.

Ke said the Pakistan-China relations were promoted further under the able leadership of CM Naqvi.