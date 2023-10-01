SCCI urges govt to take steps for promotion of furniture industry

PESHAWAR: Acting President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ijaz Khan Afridi urged the government to take pragmatic steps for promotion of furniture industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and issues businesspeople attached with this sector.

Ijaz Afridi said that the furniture industry had played a pivotal role in economic development and enhancement of the country’’s export, which should be lifted to the optimal level.

He was speaking as chief guest at an inauguration ceremony of ‘International Furniture and Craft Expo in Peshawar.

Various Pakistani and international furniture stalls set up in the expo here Saturday.

While praising the organizers for holding international furniture exhibition in Peshawar, Afridi said such initiative is vital to boost investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and revive the country’s ailing economyThe SCCI acting president said that huge potential existed to make investment in the furniture sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He asked to create maximum opportunities for promotion of the furniture industry and investment in the sector.

The SCCI’s acting chief said the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced various difficulties due to current economic turmoil and other issues. Therefore, he urged the government to take serious steps for resolution of businessperson issues attached with the furniture industry.

Like other sectors, he said the furniture industry was not only contributing to economic development but had an important role in improving the country’s exports.

He emphasized for granting incentives to the furniture industry to boost investment in the sector.

Ijaz Afridi said the business community has always supported the national economy in difficult circumstances.