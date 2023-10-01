 
Sunday October 01, 2023
LCWU teacher completes PhD in sports sciences

By Our Correspondent
October 01, 2023

LAHORE: First-ever faculty member of the Department of Physical Education & Sports at LCWU has completed her PhD in sports sciences. According to a press release, Rabia Wali focused on biomechanics and completed her thesis under the supervision of Prof Dr Yasmeen Iqbal. She is the first PhD in sports science and physical education in LCWU and 5th female doctor in field of this discipline in Pakistan.