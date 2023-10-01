LGH to have conjunctivitis helpline

LAHORE : A helpline will be functional on Sunday (today) in the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) in order to prevent the growing epidemic of conjunctivitis. Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Al-fareed Zafar said that citizens can get medical advice and proper guidance from Ophthalmologists from 8:00 am to 2:00pm on this helpline while sitting at their homes. Any citizen can contact at 042-99268877 or 042-99268816 and get full awareness about conjunctivitis.

Ophthalmologist Dr Arooj Amjad while guiding the citizens told different preventive measures on conjunctivitis and informed that everyone should wash hands frequently and avoid touching eyes while keeping their personal items such as towels, handkerchiefs, pillows etc away from others.

She further said that the citizens should also avoid shaking hands with each other as this may spread this eye’s infection as well. She added that one should not use any medicine without consulting doctors properly, moreover, keep splashing your eyes with clean water so that germs do not stay their easily.