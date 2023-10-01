LGH to have conjunctivitis helpline

LAHORE : A helpline will be functional on Sunday (today) in the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) in order to prevent the growing epidemic of conjunctivitis. Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Al-fareed Zafar said that citizens can get medical advice and proper guidance from Ophthalmologists from 8:00 am to 2:00pm on this helpline while sitting at their homes. Any citizen can contact at 042-99268877 or 042-99268816 and get full awareness about conjunctivitis.
Ophthalmologist Dr Arooj Amjad while guiding the citizens told different preventive measures on conjunctivitis and informed that everyone should wash hands frequently and avoid touching eyes while keeping their personal items such as towels, handkerchiefs, pillows etc away from others.
She further said that the citizens should also avoid shaking hands with each other as this may spread this eye’s infection as well. She added that one should not use any medicine without consulting doctors properly, moreover, keep splashing your eyes with clean water so that germs do not stay their easily.
LAHORE : Pakistan Islamic Medical Association has called for basic life support training to be made mandatory for all...
LAHORE : Caretaker Provincial Minister of Department of Health and Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Prof Dr Javed Akram...
LAHORE : Breast cancer awareness campaign will begin on October 1 . The month of October, known as the breast cancer...
LAHORE : A man was stabbed to death and four others were injured by stabbing and firing in main market Amrasadhu,...
LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to ten of its scholars on Saturday.According to details, Salman...
LAHORE : The Government College University Lahore held its 22nd Convocation ceremony, which took place over two days,...