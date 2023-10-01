Pakistan U19s lose to India in SAFF event

LAHORE: Pakistan on Saturday went down to India 0-3 in the final of the Under-19 SAFF Championship in Kathmandu.
In the first half very tough game was witnessed with either side making hectic efforts to get onto the scoresheet.
However, in the second half India showed great discipline and forced Pakistan to make mistakes in the area, scoring three goals inside 30 minutes to lift the title in style. India’s goals came in the 64th, 85th and 94th minutes.
