Arthur joins Pak team in India

LAHORE: Mickey Arthur, the director of the Pakistan cricket team, joined the team in India on Saturday, just before the commencement of their ICC World Cup 2023 matches. Pakistan's first match is scheduled for October 6 against the Netherlands.

Having previously served as the main coach for Derbyshire in England, Arthur returned to take on his role with the Pakistan team in India. PCB appointed him for this position in April, where his responsibilities include planning and strategizing the gameplay for the Pakistan men's team.

During his previous tenure as coach from 2016 to 2019, Pakistan achieved remarkable success, becoming the top team in Tests and T20Is. Under Arthur's coaching, they secured a significant victory in 2017 by winning the ICC Champions Trophy.

In a recent practice match against New Zealand, Pakistan set a challenging target of 346 runs. However, New Zealand emerged victorious, chasing the score with the loss of only five wickets.