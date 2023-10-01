Pakistan signs FTA with GCC countries

This photograph released on September 29, 2023 shows Commerce Minister, Dr. Gohar Ejaz (left) shaking hands with the GCC official. — X/mincompk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan-Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement (Pak-GCC FTA) has initiated a promising era for trade liberalization and economic ties with the GCC countries.

In a historic moment, the Pakistan-Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement (Pak-GCC FTA) was ceremoniously inked on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, a day of great significance, at the GCC Headquarters in Riyadh, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce here Saturday.

This ushers in a promising era for trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the GCC member states. Commerce Minister, Dr. Gohar Ejaz, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, the Minister of Commerce and Chairman of the General Authority for Foreign Trade of Saudi Arabia. Dr. Gohar Ejaz extended his sincere appreciation for the exceptional leadership demonstrated by Dr. Majid throughout the extensive negotiation process of the FTA. His unwavering commitment ensured that the FTA aligns seamlessly with the shared vision of the GCC and Pakistan. Dr. Gohar Ejaz emphasized that the hearts of Pakistanis and the people of GCC countries already beat in unison, and now their trade is set to be seamlessly integrated. The moment marks a significant step towards elevating trade relations to match the outstanding brotherly ties that exist between the two parties. The FTA represents the most comprehensive and contemporary trade agreement that Pakistan has ever signed with any nation. It encompasses not only trade in goods but also extends to trade in services, including digital trade, intellectual property rights, tourism, standards, and investment.

This holistic approach is poised to stimulate economic growth and activity throughout the region, ultimately resulting in job creation and an enhanced standard of living for the people of both regions. With negotiations now successfully concluded, the internal processes for signing, ratification, and swift implementation of the FTA are set to commence. The expedited approach aims to ensure that both parties swiftly reap the benefits of this historic agreement.