Citizen seeks action against police ‘excesses’

CHARSADDA: A citizen has complained of police highhandedness and appealed to the high-ups to take action against the responsible cops.

Speaking at a press conference at the Charsadda Press Club on Thursday, Abdul Waris, a resident of Mandani in Charsadda, alleged that the local police had implicated him in a theft, which he had never committed.

He said that after the fake case he landed in the lock-up of Mandani Police station where the cops tortured him severely for the last four days.The complainant alleged that the police hanged him upside down and beat him black and blue for no crime.

However, he said that later freed after the theft case was withdrawn at the intervention of local elders.He appealed to the police high-ups and chief justice of Peshawar High Court to order an impartial probe into cops’ highhandedness and award them exemplary punishment so that law-abiding and innocent citizens could not be humiliated and tortured in future.