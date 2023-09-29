Call to implement admission quota for minorities in educational institutions

PESHAWAR: The Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have called upon the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to extend the existing two percent admission quota for minorities to all degree colleges and higher educational institutions across the province.

Speaking at a meeting, they said it was needed to foster inclusivity and equal access to education for minority communities.“We believe that extending the two percent education quota for minorities to all degree colleges and higher educational institutions can be a crucial step towards achieving true inclusivity and equal educational opportunities in KP,” stated Qamar Naseem, programme manager at Blue Veins.

He said by doing so we not only uphold the principles of diversity and fairness but also ensure that minority communities have the chance to contribute meaningfully to society through education and skill development.

The CSO member recalled that the KP government in 2021 approved a two percent admission quota for minority candidates in 27 public sector universities but the actual implementation of this quota remains disappointingly low.

“This failure to effectively enforce the allocation underscores the urgency of extending this quota and its vital role in empowering minority communities within KP,” he added.

Qamar Naseem said the original intention behind the quota was to promote inclusivity, diversity, and equitable educational opportunities for minority groups, including Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, and others residing in KP.

Shams Naveed, a member of the CSO support group and active minority rights activist, said: “The education quota for minorities is of paramount importance as it serves as a powerful tool for promoting inclusivity, diversity, and social equity within educational institutions. Providing a dedicated percentage of seats to minority candidates not only ensures equal access to education but also acknowledges and values the contributions of minority communities”.

He said the initiative holds particular significance in KP where minority communities have long grappled with socio-economic and educational challenges due to their smaller populations and unique cultural backgrounds.