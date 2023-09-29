Minister calls for judicious use of water

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Irrigation and Communications and Works Ahmed Jan Khan on Thursday called for judicious and optimal use of water resources in the face of climate change.

Speaking at a consultation workshop titled “Water Resource Accountability in Pakistan,” he said, “Water is a divine gift and it is our duty to use this precious resource judiciously.”The workshop, held in collaboration with UKAid and the International Water Management Institute.

The minister highlighted the indispensable role of water in sustaining life, saying, “the survival of life is not possible without water.”The minister said that Islam advocated the responsible and efficient use of water while discouraging wasteful practices.

He called upon all citizens to heed these teachings and contribute to the conservation of water resources.Considering the escalating challenges posed by climate change and environmental degradation, the minister emphasized the urgent need for robust water management practices and sustainable measures to protect water resources for future generations.