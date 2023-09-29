Fuad Ishaq elected SCCI president unopposed

PESHAWAR: A scion of the widely respected business family from Peshawar, Fuad Ishaq, was on Thursday elected president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) unopposed for the next one year.

This announcement was made during the executive committee meeting of the chamber, chaired by the SCCI acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi which also declared Sanaullah as SCCI senior vice- president. Leader of Businessman Forum Ilyas Ahmad Bilour was present at the meeting.

Ghazanfar Bilour, Zahidullah Shinwari, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Saad Khan Zahid, Imran Khan Mohmand, Abdul Jalil Jan, Abidullah Yousafzai, members of the chamber’s executive committee Javed Akhtar, Pervez Khan Khattak, Ghulam Hussain, S Minhajuddin, Farhad Asfandyar, Affaf Ali Khan, Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Monawar Khurshid, Kashif Amin, Quratul Ain and Nadeem Rauf, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Fazal Wahid were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Muhammad Ismail was elected unopposed through co-option as member of the chamber’s executive committee as the seat had fallen vacant after the death of his father and executive member, Laal Badshah.

Senior leader of the Businessman Forum Ilyas Ahmad Bilour felicitated Fuad Ishaq, Sanaullah and Muhammad Ismail for being elected unopposed as president, senior vice president and member of executive committee of the SCCI.

“Under dynamic leadership of Fuad Ishaq, the SCCI office-bearers and executive members will perform responsibilities efficiently and serve the business community selflessly and in an efficient manner and play a pivotal role in the chamber’s progress” , he hoped.

Ilyas Bilour said Fuad Ishaq is a highly experienced businessman with countless skills through which business community grievances and issues would be addressed in an appropriate way.

He hoped SCCI’s newly elected office-bearers would work as a team with full dedication, hard work for putting the chamber on sustainable progress, stability and betterment.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected president thanked all for reposing trust in him and electing him unopposed as president of the SCCI. “I will try my best to come up to the expectations of the business community,” said Fuad Ishaq whose late father, Haji Muhammad Ishaq Jan, was a highly respected figure in the business circles. The newly elected SCCI president vowed to work in a team with the support of the business community.

“A close liaison would be built between the chamber and relevant government departments to resolve the issues of the business community promptly,” said Fuad Ishaq who has headed the SCCI in the past as well.Earlier, Zahidullah Shinwari presented the annual budget for 2023-24, which was approved by the house with full unanimity.