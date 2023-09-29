Collaboration on using less industrial trans-fatty acids stressed

Islamabad:Pakistan, like many other countries, is grappling with the adverse effects of industrial trans-fatty acids (iTFA) consumption, which may cause serious health problems including heart diseases, diabetes and obesity.

To tackle this pressing issue of iTFA in Pakistan, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Cargill formed a strategic collaboration that aims to address the health risks associated with iTFA consumption, promote public awareness and advocate for policy changes to ensure a healthier food supply in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, SDPI Executive Director Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri said that this partnership represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to improve public health in Pakistan. He stressed need to form effective partnerships and collaboration with industry to address the challenges posed by industrially produced trans-fatty acids and work towards a healthier future.

Cargill's Country Head in Pakistan Usman Qayyum said that we are excited about our collaboration with SDPI in our joint mission to address the critical issue of industrially produced trans-fatty acids in Pakistan. Through this partnership, we aim to make a tangible difference in reducing iTFA consumption, raising public awareness, and bringing about positive changes in the food industry, he said adding that Cargill and SDPI are committed to driving sustainable change and creating a healthier food environment for the people of Pakistan.