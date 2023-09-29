Action against illegal activities to continue with full force: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir (left) along with Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi while attending the Provincial Apex Committee meeting in Lahore in this picture released on September 28, 2023. — ISPR

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has assured that the law enforcement actions, launched against the spectrum of illegal activities, will continue with full force, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The army chief extended the assurance during the Provincial Apex Committee meeting he attended along with Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi during his trip to Lahore. As per the military’s media wing, the committee was briefed about the overall security situation, including law enforcement actions against electricity and gas theft, hoarding and foreign currency smuggling. The meeting was also briefed on steps taken for protection of minorities and the progress on operations in the Katcha (riverine) area and reviewed repatriation of illegal foreign nationals. “Law enforcement actions against the spectrum of illegal activities will continue with full force in collaboration with the law-enforcing agencies and the government departments concerned to rid Pakistan of substantial economic losses it continues to suffer due to pilferage done through different methods,” Gen Munir was quoted by the ISPR.

The apex committee was also briefed on the progress of the Special Investment Facilitation Council and Green Punjab initiatives. Gen Munir emphasised the “need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of the landmark initiatives”.

“The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for the progress and prosperity of the province,” said the ISPR.

Earlier, upon arrival, Gen Munir was received by Lahore corps commander. The Punjab apex committee meeting comes a day after the army chief attended a similar meeting in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.