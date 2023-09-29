CDA to launch housing scheme for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to launch a new state-of-the-art residential scheme for overseas Pakistanis at Mauza Kuri here.
The scheme will have 14,000 kanals of land on Kuri Road, adjacent to Park Road, and will be reserved for overseas Pakistanis only. Plots of the scheme will be sold to overseas Pakistanis in dollars so that the country could fetch foreign exchange.
In the first phase, approval was given for appointment of a design consultant in a meeting, chaired by CDA Chairman Captain (retd) Anwarul Haque on Thursday. The consultant would execute the scheme and various studies including environmental, traffic and hydrology would be carried out. The consultant would prepare design for infrastructure road development. All modern facilities would be made available at the scheme.
The meeting also approved a plan for auction of residential and commercial plots to steer the capital out of financial crisis. The auction would be held from October 17 to 20 at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad.
