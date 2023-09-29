SHC issues notices to Pemra, others

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday issued notices to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and others on a lawsuit against what was described as an unannounced ban on telecasting of the political activities and speeches of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on electronic media.

Plaintiff Mohammad Tehamas Ali Khan, an office bearer of PTI, challenged the Pemra direction to satellite TV channels in which it directed them to remain vigilant and not to promote any hate mongers, perpetrator and their facilitators inadvertently.