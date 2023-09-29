Faizan, Zain, Zaryab shine as Quaid Trophy 4th round begins

LAHORE: Rawalpindi's left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Faizan started his first-class career with a fine performance of five wickets in the fourth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi won the toss and allowed Faisalabad to bat, who were bowled out for 112 runs in their first innings. Ali Waqas was the top scorer with 26 runs. Mohammad Faizan took 5 wickets for 35 runs on his first class debut. At the end of play, Rawalpindi had scored 77 runs for 4. Zeeshan Malik scored 60 not out with 9 fours.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Karachi Whites won the toss and asked Lahore Whites to bat who scored 345 runs by the end of the first day for the loss of 3 wickets. The highlight of Lahore Whites' innings was Ali Zaryab's brilliant double century. He was not out at 204 runs with 25 fours and one six.

Ali Zaryab added 153 runs in the first wicket partnership with Ahmed Shehzad. Ahmed Shehzad was dismissed for 65 runs. In Abbottabad, Lahore Blues won the toss and elected to bat first against Peshawar and the entire team was bowled out for 334 runs.

Hussain Talat stood out with 87 runs and Junaid Ali scored 82 runs. They added 138 runs for the fifth wicket. Kashif Bhatti scored 69 runs. Muhammad Ilyas and Niaz Khan took three wickets each.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Stadium, Rawalpindi, FATA won the toss and put Multan in to bat, who scored 405 runs for the loss of two wickets. Zain Abbas continued his excellent form and scored a brilliant 219 not out, which included thirty fours and a six. Muhammad Basit also scored a century. He was not out on 142 runs.