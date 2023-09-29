Limitless potential

Mahnoor Cheema, a British-Pakistani student, has made the nation proud with her spectacular achievement of a world record 34 A Stars in her GCSEs, 17 earned this year and 17 in the previous year. Pakistani girl students are incredibly talented and have the potential to contribute immensely to Pakistan’s development and also improve our image and soft power abroad. There are some 23 million out-of-school children in Pakistan today. We must do something about this so that these young Pakistanis are able to help the country realize its full potential sooner rather than later.
Abbas R Siddiqi
London
UK
