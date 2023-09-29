Imran Aslam’s satire staged at theatre festival

A satirical play, Art Aur Aata, penned by Imran Aslam was staged at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) on Thursday on the 21st day of the Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023.

The play, which took a satirical aim at societal flaws and power structures, was enacted by the Grips Theatre. The cast included Faiza Kazi, Khalid Anam, Ameed Riaz, Khalifa Sajeeruddin and Ayesha Sheikh.

According to the ACP, over the years, the Grips Theatre has performed more than 50 plays written by Aslam. Art Aur Aata was the second play by Aslam that was staged at the theatre festival. Earlier on September 21, his play for children Saazish Ki Wajah Se Khel Multavi that had originally been directed by Yasmeen Ismail was also performed at the event.

In his introductory speech, ACP President Ahmed Shah paid rich tributes to Aslam recalling his services for the theatrical art in the country. He called the late playwright and journalist a mentor who would teach his juniors like a friend.

The ACP president said Aslam taught others that theatre could be performed even in difficult times. He also announced that the ACP was to hold a theatre festival exclusively for children.