‘Attack’ on PPP youth leader slammed

MARDAN: Former federal minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khwaja Muhammad Khan Hoti has condemned the attack on a PPP Youth Wing leader in Rustam area and demanded strict action against those involved in it.

Addressing a press conference along with the victim’s family at the Mardan Press Club, Khwaja Hoti said that in 2013, Shah Khalid, the uncle of PPP Youth Wing president Ibrahim Khan, gave his house in Rustam bazaar on rent to Mohammad Iqbal.

He added that Iqbal paid rent till 2020. He added that Shah Khalid had also registered his house as a tenant at the police station concerned. He argued that after the year 2020, the tenant stopped paying the rent of the house and with the alleged convenience of Azam Khan, brother of Senator Dalawar Khan, he allegedly took unlawful possession of the house.

He added that on Friday, Iqbal along with his son allegedly started firing on Ibrahim Khan, who was injured and admitted to a hospital.He added that later on local police instead of arresting the accused allegedly raided the house of the injured Ibrahim. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident. He warned that if justice was not served to the aggrieved family, he would be compelled to stage a protest rally in Rustam area of Mardan, as well as in front of Governor House in Peshawar.