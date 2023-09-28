Cell set up to check tax frauds

LAHORE:Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has formed an investigation and prosecution cell to check tax frauds. Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Hassan has said the tax collecting agency has initiated action against fraudsters. The cell is being headed by Additional Commissioner, PRA, Ghulam Mustafa Dogar while other members of the team include deputy commissioners, enforcement officers and other related officers.
According to the deputy commissioner, fraudsters will be tried in accordance with Section 54 of the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act 2012.
