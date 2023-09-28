755th Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Allauddin held

NEW DELHI: The 755th annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Allauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir (RA) was held at Kaliyar Sharif, in which a group of 107 Pakistani Zaireen also participated. Aizaz Khan, Charge d’ Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi also paid obeisance at the dargah of 13th century Sufi saint, which is known as one of the most revered shrines in India.
After placing the traditional chaddar on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, Charge d’ Affaires and the visiting Zaireen offered special prayers for Pakistan. On arrival at the Dargah, the Charge d’ Affaires and Pakistani Zaireen were greeted by Sajjada Nasheen Hazrat Shah Ali Manzar Aijaz Quddusi Sabri. Aizaz Khan thanked all those present at the shrine, especially the administration for facilitating the visit on the auspicious occasion.
The annual Urs is being held from September 25 to October 02, 2023 in Kaliyar Sharif. Pakistani Zaireen attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Allauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir (RA) under the framework of 1974 India-Pakistan protocol on visits to religious shrines.
