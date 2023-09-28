BoR signs agreement to digitise land services in Sindh

Caretaker Sindh minister for revenue, industry and commerce Muhammad Younus Dagha has announced that the provincial government would implement IT-based services to enhance convenience and transparency in processing all land-related documentation, including registration of documents at the offices of the Board of Revenue (BoR).

In this connection, a service level agreement was signed between the Sindh BoR and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) at the Revenue House in Clifton on Wednesday. Dagha told the media on the occasion that this agreement would ensure ease and transparency in the registration and mutation process of land through automation.

He said this would eliminate delays in work, save people’s time and provide real-time updates through a special mobile app. The new IT system will also facilitate running an automated system of accountability, he added.

He also said they aim to activate the land deed tracking system within a week, explaining that it would be based on the issuance of the electronic token in all sub-registrar offices in Sindh.

With the unique ID and QR code, senior BoR officers will be able to review the performance of sub-registrar offices, and take timely action against delays and poor performance, he added.

Dagha said the BoR aims to launch an e-service Android app and web portal next month to cover all activities at Taluka offices of the revenue service, including sales certificate, domicile and copies of records. This will help citizens and supervising offices track and monitor disposals by the Taluka offices, he added.

He stressed that the agreement would pave the way for the creation of an e-registration and e-mutation system across the province, pointing out that it would initially be activated as a pilot project in one district within the next three months.

He said that then it would be implemented it the remaining districts within 45 days. Automation will not only address public complaints and prevent manipulation of land records but also make the performance of efficient officers and staff visible while identifying those engaging in malpractices, he added.

He clarified that all these IT-based systems would be accessible in the English, Urdu and Sindhi languages for the public’s convenience. A facilitation desk will also be available at every office to assist those facing difficulties using the app, he remarked.

Prior to this announcement, Member BoR Ahmed Ali Shah and PITB Director General Sajid Latif had signed the agreement. The event was attended by Senior Member BoR Zahid Ali Abbasi, PITB officers and other relevant officials.