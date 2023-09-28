Fight against militancy: US reaffirms commitment to back Pakistan

PESHAWAR: The United States (US) has reaffirmed the commitment to support Pakistan in the fight against cross-border infiltration and militancy in KP.

The commitment was reaffirmed as US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer visited Peshawar recently where he met officials.

During the visit Schofer met Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat and delivered $350,000 worth of safety and security equipment to enhance the safety and effectiveness of forces conducting perilous counter-terrorism operations.

Later he visited the Inspector General of Frontier Corps at the historic Fort Balahisar where he announced a new $250,000 program to enhance the FC nighttime operational capabilities.

In a roundtable discussion with youth, women, minorities, and persons with disabilities, Schofer learned how USAID’s $40.7 million Merged Areas Governance Program for KP improves lives and livelihoods. In direct response to community needs, he provided sewing machines and solar fans.

To bolster trade and economic ties between the US and Pakistan, the US official engaged with local business leaders, including entrepreneurs and representatives of the KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company and the KP Information Technology Board.

In addition, he made a stop at the National Incubation Center where he met startup entrepreneurs to discuss their projects and listen to their ideas.

To reaffirm US support for religious freedom, tolerance, and respect for all faith traditions, Schofer concluded his trip at St. John’s Cathedral. He discussed with Bishop Humphrey Sarfaraz Peters how to promote inter-faith harmony and interreligious dialogue among diverse faith communities.