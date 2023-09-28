Ignoring Quran Board advice: LHC summons caretaker PM, CM in person on Oct 16

Building of Lahore High Court can be seen in this picture. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned in person the caretaker Prime Minister and Punjab Chief Minister on a plea challenging the publication of Holy Quran without the permission of Quran Board.

The petitioner also sought the implementation of certain directions of the court in an earlier judgment passed over a petition restraining the Ahmaddiya community from publishing the Holy Quran against its original text and translation and using the names of Muslim authors.

LHC Justice Shujaat Ali Khan remarked during the proceedings that this is not a case for this court or any one person but all of us. Besides, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul- Haq Kakar and Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Awan has also been summoned by the court on October 16. Petitioner Hassan Moavia has sought action against those responsible, contending that he went from pillar to post but the concerned quarters have done nothing except act as silent spectators.