Power feeders inaugurated in Bajaur

KHAR: At least 10 new electricity feeders inaugurated to resolve the issue of low voltage and loadshedding in Bajaur tribal district.

Chairman Board of Directors of the Tribal Electricity Supply Company (Tesco), Shahbuddin Khan, inaugurated the new feeders.Officials of the Tesco were also present on the occasion.

The new electricity feeders, which were installed in Khar and Nawagai subdivisions at a cost of Rs232 million, would resolve the issues of power loadshedding and low voltage upon its operationalization.