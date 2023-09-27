Power feeders inaugurated in Bajaur

KHAR: At least 10 new electricity feeders inaugurated to resolve the issue of low voltage and loadshedding in Bajaur tribal district.
Chairman Board of Directors of the Tribal Electricity Supply Company (Tesco), Shahbuddin Khan, inaugurated the new feeders.Officials of the Tesco were also present on the occasion.
The new electricity feeders, which were installed in Khar and Nawagai subdivisions at a cost of Rs232 million, would resolve the issues of power loadshedding and low voltage upon its operationalization.
PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority continuing its operations against adulteration mafia...
LANDIKOTAL: A senior customs official here on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Customs had adopted a zero tolerance...
PESHAWAR: A 4-member female gang involved in stealing mobile phones, cash and other valuables from women in Bus Rapid...
KALAYA: The journalists’ fraternity on Tuesday condemned the expulsion of a journalist from South Waziristan tribal...
PESHAWAR: Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Pakistan, Maciej Pisarski, visited the Department of International...
PESHAWAR: The Center for Intelligent Systems and Networks Research , University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar...