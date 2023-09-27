Lesco recovers Rs57.86m from defaulters

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has recovered Rs57.86 million from 1,238 dead defaulters in all its circles on the 14th day of its recovery campaign.

Lesco spokesman told the media here on Tuesday that on the 14th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs5.07 million from 147 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs4.16 million from 90 defaulters in Eastern Circle, respectively.

Similarly, Lesco Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 6.93 million from 154 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 4.97 million from 104 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager(Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 3.41million from 193 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 24.32 million from 109 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle.

He added that Lesco Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 4.11 million from 218 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 4.89 million from 223 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the Lesco with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered a total of Rs 413.33 million from 12,404 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that Lesco recovered outstanding dues of Rs 47.52 million from 1,349 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 100.97 million from 1,550 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 59.95 million from 1,519 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 27.19 million from 868 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 21.15 million from 906 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 58.66 million from 1,201 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 27.02 million from 1,847 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 70.87 million from 3,164 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildars, while Lesco Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. Lesco Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.