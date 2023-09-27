 
Wednesday September 27, 2023
Lahore

Dry forecast

By Our Correspondent
September 27, 2023

LAHORE: Dry and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Lasbela where mercury reached 41°C, while in Lahore, it was 33°C and minimum was 22.8°C.