Three terrorists killed in Tirah

RAWALPINDI: In an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Tirah, Khyber district, security forces successfully neutralised three terrorists, including their commander.

The operation was conducted on the night between Monday and Tuesday in response to reported terrorist presence.

During the operation, a fierce exchange of gunfire occurred between our troops and the terrorists, resulting in the elimination of three terrorists, including Terrorist Commander Kifayat, also known as Tor Adnan.

Commander Kifayat was actively involved in multiple acts of terrorism against law enforcement agencies and was responsible for the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives.

A thorough sanitisation of the area is currently underway to ensure the elimination of any remaining terrorists.

The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute in their commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism.