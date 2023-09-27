EU-funded community empowerment programme benefits 10 districts of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The six-year European Union-funded Balochistan Rural Development and Community Empowerment (BRACE) Programme successfully concluded with a final dissemination workshop organised by the Rural Support Programmes Network (RSPN).

BRACE is the largest EU investment (Euro 45 million) for community empowerment in Balochistan, directly working with 300,000 households in 10 districts. The EU-funded programme was implemented by the Rural Support Programmes Network (RSPN), Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP) and National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) encompassing one-third of Balochistan and employed a mix of transactional and transformational approaches for social mobilisation, capacity building, and civic oversight, creating agency and voice for the vulnerable communities, with a particular emphasis on empowering women.

Rs 668 million were disbursed to 13,968 extremely poor participants,72 percent of them women. The programme mobilized 300,000 households, half of which were categorized as economically disadvantaged. It established a cohesive network of approximately 26,375 community organisations, 5,739 village organisations and 237 local support organisations across 10 districts namely Jhal Magsi, Kech, Khuzdar, Killa Abdullah, Chaman, Loralai, Pishin, Washuk, Duki and Zhob in Balochistan. It was implemented in collaboration with the Local Government and Rural Development Department, Government of Balochistan. The final dissemination workshop was presided over by the Federal Minister of Interior, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti. Jeroen Willems, the Head of Cooperation of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan reiterated the EU’s commitment to supporting the vulnerable communities in Balochistan. These communities, grappling with the adverse effects of climate change, surging inflation, and persistently low human development indicators, are at the forefront of the EU’s assistance efforts. “The EU firmly believes in inclusivity, accountability, and sustainability, placing great importance on the active engagement of local communities, civil society organizations, and marginalized groups in decision-making processes. I am happy that the programme has strengthened communities, rebuilt much-needed rural infrastructure, enhanced human capital and helped create livelihood opportunities. The “BRACE Programme provided Technical & Vocational Education and Trainings to 3,187 youngsters, 58 percent of them women. 51 percent of these skilled graduates have pulled their families out of poverty”.

Zahoor-ul-Hassan Shay, Secretary for the Balochistan Local Government Board admired the work of RSPN in implementing RSPs in organising communities. He thanked the European Union for its continued support to in building climate resilient communities.” He said “357 Community Physical Infrastructure schemes are benefitting roughly 42,000 families. Improved sanitation and clean drinking water have reduced household health expenditures by 50 percent.” Shay highlighted the need for continued support to the Balochistan government to strengthen its local governance systems now that the province has promulgated its community-led local governance policy, paving the way for the community’s engagement in planning and implementation of development schemes at the village level”. During her address, Shandana Khan, CEO of RSPN highlighted that women formed the majority of the beneficiaries across all programme interventions.“The most visible legacy of this programme that I am proud of is that we have evidence through third-party that women have a larger role as decision-makers in their own households.”, she added. Several community leaders from Balochistan also presented their achievements. An LSO representative from Loralai shared how the programme motivated him to advocate for girls’ education in his area. Ms Samreen Baloch, a community leader from Turbat said that all financial services such as income-generating grants and interest-free loans were 100 percent directed to women.

Through people’s union council-based organisations, Rs 408 million has been provided to 14,714 poor community members, 62 percent of them women” The workshop concluded with the distribution of shields among the leaders of the BRACE Programme and a vote of thanks by RSPN.