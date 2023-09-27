Recover Sheikh Rashid in a week, LHC orders police

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed while speaking with the media in Islamabad. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench, on Tuesday ordered the Rawalpindi Regional Police Officer (RPO) to immediately recover and release former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed within a week and submit a report in this regard to the court. The court adjourned hearing of the case till October 2.

RPO Khurram Ali appeared in the court and expressed his ignorance about the kidnappers. He sought one week’s time for the recovery of the senior politician.

Justice Sadaqat Ali heard the petition filed against the detention of Sheikh Rashid. The court asked the RPO about the progress in the case. The police officer replied that Rashid was not in custody of the Rawalpindi police. He further told the court that the place from where Rashid was detained did not fall in their jurisdiction.

Rashid’s lawyer said the Awami Muslim League head was arrested by the Rawalpindi police and they had proof about that.

The court asked the RPO, “Are you ready to give us in writing that Rashid is not with you? If he is recovered from Rawalpindi in future, a case will be filed against you.” Khurram Ali sought one week’s time from the court.

The court then gave the RPO one week’s time for recovery and release of the senior politician and two other people and adjourned case hearing till October 2.