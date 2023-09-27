Accountability court summons Dar on Oct 10

Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar speaks at a press conference in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Tuesday summoned PMLN leader Ishaq Dar for a hearing on October 10, regarding the assets beyond means case. After the Supreme Court had revoked the NAB amendments, a case on assets beyond means was initiated against the former finance minister, Ishaq Dar.

The accountability court had previously closed the case against Dar following the enactment of the National Accountability Ordinance (Amend). However, the case records remained with the accountability court.